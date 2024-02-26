Technical Lead – Gauteng Randburg

A company looking Senior Technical Lead (TypeScript, Node.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed] the role is 100% office-based in Randburg, JHB.

Spec:

Technical Stack

? Languages and Framework: TypeScript, Node.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed] NestJS

? Databases: MongoDB (NoSQL), SQL

? Cloud Ops: Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS)

? CI/CD: Advanced proficiency in CI/CD pipelines

Candidate Requirements

? Bachelor’s degree in software engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems, IT, or related fields.

? Minimum of 10 years of experience in the technical field.

? Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development with a focus on team management.

? Mastery in TypeScript, Node.js, and [URL Removed]

? Experience with both front-end and back-end frameworks.

? Proven ability to mentor and elevate junior software developers.

? Exceptional collaboration skills with all company stakeholders.

? Experienced in system architecture.

? Advanced knowledge of SQL database and schema design.

? Extensive background in software development, deployment, and integration.

? Skilled in process documentation.

? Proficient in system performance metrics and monitoring.

? Knowledgeable in data encryption and cybersecurity best practices.

? Up to date with software industry trends.

? Superb interpersonal and communication skills.

Nice-to-Haves

? Master’s degree in a relevant field.

? Experience in DevOps and cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure).

? Previous exposure to property management or real estate industry software development.

? Familiarity with mobile application development (iOS, Android).

? Certification in relevant technologies or project management methodologies.

? Experience in implementing and managing microservices architecture.

? In-depth understanding of agile development methodologies.

? Familiarity with machine learning and artificial intelligence concepts.

? A track record of successful project management and delivery within established timelines.

Application Process

1. Interested candidates should submit their updated CV and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience.

2. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an initial interview to discuss their qualifications and assess cultural fit.

3. Successful candidates from the initial interview stage will participate in technical assessments to evaluate their skills.

4. Final candidates will be invited for a comprehensive interview with the Product and Innovation Manager, COO and CEO.

5. The selected candidate will be offered the position, and onboarding processes will commence

