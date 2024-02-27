Asset and Configuration Manager at Undisclosed

The purpose of this role is to consolidate, track and manage physical and contractual aspects of an information technology asset throughout its lifecycles and to support the delivery of Information Technology Services to the business and ensure that the licensing conformance for software and systems conform to the respective license contracts.

Results Driven

Contribute to the achievement of the Information Technology and JSE financial divison budgets by delivering accurate information on status of IT assets 3 year life cycle and trending reports on Configuration Management System.

Ensure conformance to licensing agreements and escalate to relevant system / budget owners if the conformance is not aligned with urgency as to avoid any financial or penalty risk to the JSE.

Ensure Information Technology Asset Management policies and procedures are followed. Ensure all IT audit timelines and requirements are met.

Ensure results are sustainable by reviewing daily, weekly and monthly software scans and conducting spot check audits to ensure measurement of the status of the IT assets are set and agreed with stakeholders timeously.

Contribute to the improvement of client service at the JSE by ensuring systems, products and projects are designed and implemented according to the Infrastructure Library framework (ITIL) and software asset management principles. Align processes and services with business and IT changing requirements through Continuous Service Improvement.

Provide specialist input on IT Service Asset Management systems, processes and policies by evaluation.

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Build strategic JSE / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Meet with stakeholders within the business and IT department to identify their needs regarding their IT Asset Requirements in consultation with external vendors.

Build sustainable relationships with internal clients ( IT and JSE) and vendors by providing accurate information regarding stakeholder IT assets.

Network with registered IT Associations to apply best practices and principles within JSE business and the IT departments ( share information).

Build sustainable relationships with external vendors to ensure IT Asset Management services are delivered accurately and timeously to the JSE business, inclusive of licensing re-sellers.

Collaborates in continuous service improvement initiatives with other IT process owners and functional areas (e.g. Change Management, Problem Management, Release Management, etc.).

Process Management

Manage the licensing procurement, renewal and conformance process with the relevant JSE system owners and or stakeholders.

Advise stakeholders of their licensing status and ensure that they understand the financial implications of conformance to the respective licensing landscape

Manage own delivery against performance delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required

Apply Software and Hardware Asset Management methodologies and guidelines from Information Technology Infrastructure Library framework to understand and analyse inputs

Supply accurate information in order for the departments in Information Technology Department to make cost effective decisions about Information Technology assets

Apply processes and standard operating procedures to evaluate outputs and refer to management and colleagues for review

Validate IT hardware and software assets in Enterprise Service Management System to manage IT Stock status

Ensure that JSE is compliant with licensing according to vendor license agreements and update the agreements on the Enterprise Management system

Ensure JSE complies with the use of the asset that has been procured as per the terms and conditions on the vendor license agreement

Provide input and assist teams in all Enterprise Software Licensing Agreement negotiations.

Interact with various departments within JSE for queries and clarity on IT Assets to facilitate the creation of a JSE Asset Standards List through administering the process of applying, approving and rejecting software standards.

Apply appropriate corrective actions by identifying issues and clarifying factors to ensure all IT asset issues are resolved.

Ensure users comply with software processes and rules by educating them on the processes through communication and meetings to create buy-in and ensure strict adherence to IT Service Management processes and policies

Ensures asset registers received are accurate and tasks are assigned to different teams to deploy the asset

Manage the process of negotiation with vendors to ensure that the JSE benefit from discounts where applicable

Ensures CMDB/Asset data is current and accurate; determines best-practices and procedures for updating CI data including the use of automated processes, discovery tools/integrations with other data sources, and manual input processes as necessary.

Determines operational reporting including asset/configuration status, license consumption, license entitlement, warranty, and other IT asset reporting.

Provides coaching and conducts training for CMDB stakeholders to ensure appropriate understanding of the system and its relationship to other key IT processes.

Evaluates industry innovations, maturity, trends, and changes regularly to plan and recommend new technologies.

Provides guidance, instruction, and authoring of IT knowledge base articles on CMDB/Asset management value and usage.

Review and execute changes to CMDB based on the Change management process.

Maintain and review the hardware model database in ITSM Tool.

Self Management

Improve personal capability and professional growth in line with JSE objectives by discussing development needs and proposed solutions with management

Be an effective team member encouraging team work and freely sharing knowledge

Visibly live the JSE values contributing to the achievement of divisional objectives

Manage self in terms of development, delivery and act as a self-starter

Desired Skills:

Networking and building relationships Establishing and maintaining collaborative relationships with peers / subordinates / managers Challenging the status quo with a view to improving the environment or peoples understanding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This is an exciting employment environment with high work culture , seeking employees that are results driven.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Receiving a high salary or generous monetary compensation (e.g.

stock options) for work.

Regular travelling way from the office(flying to different destinations)

