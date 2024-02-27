Broadcom sells VMware’s end-user computing division

Broadcom has agreed to sell VMware’s end-user computing (EUC) business to global investment firm KKR, in a transaction valued at approximately $4-billion.

Upon closing of the transaction, the EUC division will become a standalone company, with greater access to growth capital and a dedicated strategic focus on empowering customers and partners worldwide with innovative digital workspace solutions.

The EUC division provides a leading suite of digital workspace solutions that allow organisations to securely deliver and manage applications, desktops and data across any device or platform.

Flagship products include Horizon, a desktop and application virtualisation platform, and Workspace ONE, a marquee unified endpoint management (UEM) platform for the enterprise, along with common platform services of data, identity and workflows.

“Workspace ONE and Horizon are best-in-class platforms chosen by many of the world’s leading enterprises to create seamless and secure digital workspaces with interoperability across increasingly complicated technology stacks,” says Bradley Brown, MD of KKR. “We see great potential to grow the EUC division by empowering this talented team and investing in product innovation, delivering excellence for customers and building strategic partnerships.”

As a standalone company, the EUC division will continue to be run by its existing management team led by senior vice-president and GM Shankar Iyer.

In addition to expanding R&D and pursuing new strategic partnerships, KKR plans to support the EUC Division’s focus on customer relationships through investments across go-to-market functions.

“We are confident that this pending transaction marks an exciting next chapter for the EUC Division and one that will create enormous opportunities and benefits for our customers, partners and employees,” Iyer. “The KKR team knows our industry well and is the ideal strategic partner to help us become a standalone company with an exclusive focus on delivering powerful tools for the digital workspace.”

After becoming a standalone company, the EUC Division will implement KKR’s broad-based employee ownership program, which makes all employees owners in their respective businesses alongside KKR.