C++ And Python Developer

Our Client is looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join our client’s engineering team

Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE



Roles & Outcomes:

C++ and Python programming and Integration

Systems Design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Project Management

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems Testing

User Support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

Code versioning

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Write reusable, testable, and efficient code

Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability, and automation

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic, and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer

Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge

Familiarity with testing tools. (e.g. Pytest)

Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Software version control (Git, Subversion, or similar)

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Any automotive standards knowledge

Python packaging/deployment

Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field

Desired Skills:

