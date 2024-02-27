C++ And Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 27, 2024

Our Client is looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join our client’s engineering team
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE

We are looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join our client’s engineering team

Roles & Outcomes:

  • C++ and Python programming and Integration
  • Systems Design
  • Documentation / Technical Authoring
  • Problem Solving
  • Project Management
  • Research / Investigations
  • Service Level Monitoring
  • Systems Testing
  • User Support
  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
  • Code versioning
  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
  • Deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Write reusable, testable, and efficient code
  • Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability, and automation
  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic, and willing to learn
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams
  • Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

  • Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer
  • Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
  • Familiarity with testing tools. (e.g. Pytest)
  • Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.
  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Good OOP knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX
  • Software version control (Git, Subversion, or similar)

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Any automotive standards knowledge
  • Python packaging/deployment
  • Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field

Desired Skills:

  • C++ And Python Developer
  • C++/Python Software Developer
  • Full Stack Developer (C++ and Python)

Learn more/Apply for this position