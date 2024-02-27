C++ And Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client is looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join our client’s engineering team
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE
We are looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join our client’s engineering team
Roles & Outcomes:
- C++ and Python programming and Integration
- Systems Design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Code versioning
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
- Deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Write reusable, testable, and efficient code
- Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability, and automation
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic, and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer
- Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
- Familiarity with testing tools. (e.g. Pytest)
- Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Software version control (Git, Subversion, or similar)
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Any automotive standards knowledge
- Python packaging/deployment
- Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field
Desired Skills:
- C++ And Python Developer
- C++/Python Software Developer
- Full Stack Developer (C++ and Python)