Feb 27, 2024

Our Client is seeking innovative and exceptional C++ developers
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE

We are seeking innovative and exceptional C++ developers. Should be enthusiastic about learning, teaching, and working in a team.

Roles & Outcomes:

  • C/C++ Programming and Maintenance
  • Software Design and Architecture
  • Writing Readable and Maintainable Code
  • Automated Unit- and Integration Testing
  • Documentation / Technical Authoring
  • Research / Investigations
  • Integration with hardware
  • Source Code Management with git
  • Collaborating with the team on application design and development.
  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

Education & Qualifications:

  • Team player with the ability to work in and with teams
  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Experience:

  • 2+ years C / C++ development experience
  • Knowledge of Best Practices
  • Experience with threading, algorithms, and data structures
  • Network programming skills
  • Proficiency in Python is a bonus.
  • Software development life cycle experience
  • Experience with Linux
  • Experience with git

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
  • Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
  • OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols

Desired Skills:

  • C++ Programmer
  • C++ Software Engineer
  • C++ Application Developer

