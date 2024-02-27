C, GO, RUST Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is searching for a skilled Software Specialist who excels in coding and possesses the capability to develop sophisticated software solutions with zero defects and effortless maintainability. This individual will take on the role of a C/Go/Rust Developer within their innovative team, tasked with constructing and upholding software and embedded systems. Candidates should hold a higher degree or diploma in software development, electronic engineering, or a related field, along with at least 2 years of experience in C/C++ development.

DUTIES:

C Development

Linux: Desktop & Embedded

Windows: Micro Controllers – Bare metal & RTOS

Go multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)

Rust multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)

Python development

Network services and API development

TSN Ethernet Switch product development

Systems design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem solving

Project management

Development frameworks (agile/scrum etc)

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems testing

User support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

Code versioning

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Creating end-user application feedback channels.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education & Qualifications:

Higher degree or diploma in software development, electronic engineering, or related fields

Fluent in spoken and written English

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

2+ years C / C++ development experience

Network programming skills

Knowledge of best practices

Experience with languages such as Go and Rust, or the willingness to learn them.

Python development

Using Linux as the core development environment

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and Linux

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided

Embedded development experience

OSI Layer 2 or TSN experience

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

