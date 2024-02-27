C/Go/Rust Developers – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client is seeking a C/Go/Rust Developers to join their team
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE
We are seeking innovative and enthusiastic software developers. Will be responsible for building and maintaining software and embedded systems within a team environment
Roles & Outcomes:
- C Development
- Linux: Desktop & Embedded
- Windows: Micro Controllers – Bare metal & RTOS
- Go multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)
- Rust multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)
- Python development
- Network services and API development
- Time Sensitive Networking Ethernet Switch product development
- Systems design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem solving
- Project management
- Development frameworks (agile/scrum etc)
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems testing
- User support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
- Code versioning
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures
- Creating end-user application feedback channels
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher degree or diploma in software development, electronic engineering, or related fields
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- 2+ years C / C++ development experience
- Network programming skills
- Knowledge of best practices
- Experience with languages such as Go and Rust, or the willingness to learn them.
- Python development
- Using Linux as the core development environment
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and Linux
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
- Embedded development experience
- OSI Layer 2 or Time Sensitive Networking experience
Desired Skills:
- C/Go/Rust Developers
- Systems Software Engineer
- Embedded Systems Developer