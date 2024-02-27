C/Go/Rust Developers – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client is seeking a C/Go/Rust Developers to join their team

Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE



We are seeking innovative and enthusiastic software developers. Will be responsible for building and maintaining software and embedded systems within a team environment

Roles & Outcomes:

C Development Linux: Desktop & Embedded Windows: Micro Controllers – Bare metal & RTOS

Go multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)

Rust multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)

Python development

Network services and API development

Time Sensitive Networking Ethernet Switch product development

Systems design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem solving

Project management

Development frameworks (agile/scrum etc)

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems testing

User support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

Code versioning

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures

Creating end-user application feedback channels

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Education & Qualifications:

Higher degree or diploma in software development, electronic engineering, or related fields

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

2+ years C / C++ development experience

Network programming skills

Knowledge of best practices

Experience with languages such as Go and Rust, or the willingness to learn them.

Python development

Using Linux as the core development environment

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and Linux

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided

Embedded development experience

OSI Layer 2 or Time Sensitive Networking experience

Desired Skills:

C/Go/Rust Developers

Systems Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Developer

