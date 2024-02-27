C/Go/Rust Developers

Feb 27, 2024

Our Client is seeking a C/Go/Rust Developers to join their team
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE

We are seeking innovative and enthusiastic software developers. Will be responsible for building and maintaining software and embedded systems within a team environment

Roles & Outcomes:

  • C Development
    • Linux: Desktop & Embedded
    • Windows: Micro Controllers – Bare metal & RTOS

  • Go multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)

  • Rust multi-platform development (Linux and Windows)

  • Python development

  • Network services and API development

  • Time Sensitive Networking Ethernet Switch product development

  • Systems design

  • Documentation / Technical Authoring

  • Problem solving

  • Project management

  • Development frameworks (agile/scrum etc)

  • Research / Investigations

  • Service Level Monitoring

  • Systems testing

  • User support

  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

  • Code versioning

  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects

  • Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures

  • Creating end-user application feedback channels

  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades

  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher degree or diploma in software development, electronic engineering, or related fields
  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams
  • Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

  • 2+ years C / C++ development experience
  • Network programming skills
  • Knowledge of best practices
  • Experience with languages such as Go and Rust, or the willingness to learn them.
  • Python development
  • Using Linux as the core development environment
  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and Linux
  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
  • Embedded development experience
  • OSI Layer 2 or Time Sensitive Networking experience

Desired Skills:

  • C/Go/Rust Developers
  • Systems Software Engineer
  • Embedded Systems Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position