Dell adds AI experiences to modern workspaces

Dell Technologies is set to introduce a portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations designed to bring organisations and employee productivity into the AI era.

“The next generation of PCs is emerging at a pivotal time – with upcoming refresh cycles and new capabilities on the PC creating the perfect storm,” says Patrick Moorhead, founder and CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy. “Dell’s commercial AI PCs and workstations, coupled with its ecosystem of peripherals, software and services, offer an AI continuum designed to enhance the user experience today and set organisations up for success in the future.”

Sam Burd, president: client solutions group at Dell Technologies, says: “Every company that wants to remain competitive will have to implement AI in some way, and AI PCs will be central to that.

“From running complex AI workloads on workstations to using day-to-day AI-powered applications on laptops, the AI PC will be an important investment that pays dividends in productivity and paves the way to a smarter, more efficient future. Dell’s advantage starts with offering more AI PCs across the commercial portfolio from day one, giving customers the ability to start future proofing for AI today.”

The neural processing unit (NPU)-equipped AI PC will grow from nearly 50-million units in 2024 to more than 167-million in 2027, representing nearly 60% of all PC shipments worldwide. The NPU adds an AI acceleration engine that can take on more dedicated AI tasks, freeing up the CPU and GPU to do other things. This creates a more responsive experience and enhances performance, security, battery life and productivity.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro, Dell commercial PCs drive AI workloads and unlock new levels of productivity and efficiencies. For example, employees can now collaborate more effectively, create content faster, work more securely in a hybrid work environment, and stay in the flow of work.

In addition, Dell Services capabilities help customers maximise PC uptime and improve productivity with new self-healing capabilities, keep PC fleet refreshes on track and on budget, adopt and maximise GenAI investments.

Dell’s new Latitude portfolio includes the Latitude 7350 Detachable, featuring a user-facing 8MP HDR camera among other detachables. The refreshed portfolio features updates across 5000, 7000 and 9000 series, including the Latitude 7350/7450 Ultralights, believed to be the world’s lightest 13,3-inch and 14-inch premium commercial laptops.

Integrated into new Precision mobile workstations are Nvidia RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, while the Precision 3280 Compact Form Factor (CFF) is a new space-saving form factor built for light AI development and creative applications.

The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) features AI-based noise canceling microphones that distinguishes human speech signals from background noises from both the user and their audience, and adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the user’s environment. The advanced smart sensor intelligently performs tasks like mute/unmute, pause/play as long as either earcup is lifted, while intuitive touch controls tailor the audio experience.

In addition, the new Latitude devices are thought to be the first commercial PCs to use recycled cobalt in their batteries. Inspired by Concept Luna, the Latitude 7350 Detachable is a serviceable commercial detachable featuring a serviceable display panel and making it easier to repair and prolonging its use.

As organisations refresh their devices to optimise AI capabilities, Dell recovery and recycling services help customers properly retire their IT equipment to divert e-waste from landfills, keeping products and materials in circulation for longer.