ESG Analyst

To provide support to the ESG Manager and Head of Investor Relations in Environmental Social Governance (ESG) related matters.

Make a constructive contribution on survey and information requests relating to the clients ESG activities (e.g., CDP, GRESB, DJSI, ad hoc investor survey)

Keeping abreast of national and global trends and developments on ESG and best practice frameworks (IFRS S1 & IFRS S2, TCFD, JSE Disclosure Recommendations, Value Reporting, SASB, EPRA and GRI)

Information gathering from the business to enable reporting and feedback on ESG

Active involvement in ESG disclosure on the necessary platforms

Updating ESG information on the clients website

Analysis and interrogation of ESG data using platforms such as the environmental dashboard

Extensive stakeholder engagement

Project management

Co-ordinate ESG verification and assurance processes

ESG Research

General administration (e.g., printing, filing, setting up meetings, scanning)

Assisting in compilation of the Integrated Annual Report (IAR) and ESG annual reporting process from design to publication, including liaison with individual contributors, and vendors involved in the process and managing numerous revisions within the time frames established to meet the deadlines

Work with the Disclosure Committee to ensure timeously reviews and comments on both the IAR and ESG report prior to presenting them to the Board Committees

Ensuring that there is consistency and synergy between the individual components of the report IAR and ESG Report

Ensuring disclosure of material information as perceived by stakeholders and the business

Research on ESG to Support policy alignment relating to ESG matters

Experience & Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree, preferable with Honours looking at an element of ESG

Exposure to ESG matters

One to two years work experience

Competencies and Skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Customer focused

Analytical

Independent thinking

Attention to detail

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong planning and organisational skills

Fully proficient in the MS package

Deadline driven and able to work under pressure

Planning and development of projects

Making operational and process decisions

Solving problems creatively

Organising and delegating assignments to team members

The ability to influence and build relationships with a range of stakeholders

Project management skills

Have a positive outlook

Willingness to learn

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks in a time-sensitive environment

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Analytical

Sustainable Development

About The Employer:

One of the largest JSE Listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) in Africa, with a large property asset base across – retail, commercial offices, industrial, mixed use, residential.

Learn more/Apply for this position