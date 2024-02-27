ESG Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

To provide support to the ESG Manager and Head of Investor Relations in Environmental Social Governance (ESG) related matters.
- Make a constructive contribution on survey and information requests relating to the clients ESG activities (e.g., CDP, GRESB, DJSI, ad hoc investor survey)
- Keeping abreast of national and global trends and developments on ESG and best practice frameworks (IFRS S1 & IFRS S2, TCFD, JSE Disclosure Recommendations, Value Reporting, SASB, EPRA and GRI)
- Information gathering from the business to enable reporting and feedback on ESG
- Active involvement in ESG disclosure on the necessary platforms
- Updating ESG information on the clients website
- Analysis and interrogation of ESG data using platforms such as the environmental dashboard
- Extensive stakeholder engagement
- Project management
- Co-ordinate ESG verification and assurance processes
- ESG Research
- General administration (e.g., printing, filing, setting up meetings, scanning)
- Assisting in compilation of the Integrated Annual Report (IAR) and ESG annual reporting process from design to publication, including liaison with individual contributors, and vendors involved in the process and managing numerous revisions within the time frames established to meet the deadlines
- Work with the Disclosure Committee to ensure timeously reviews and comments on both the IAR and ESG report prior to presenting them to the Board Committees
- Ensuring that there is consistency and synergy between the individual components of the report IAR and ESG Report
- Ensuring disclosure of material information as perceived by stakeholders and the business
- Research on ESG to Support policy alignment relating to ESG matters
Experience & Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree, preferable with Honours looking at an element of ESG
- Exposure to ESG matters
- One to two years work experience
Competencies and Skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Customer focused
- Analytical
- Independent thinking
- Attention to detail
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong planning and organisational skills
- Fully proficient in the MS package
- Deadline driven and able to work under pressure
- Planning and development of projects
- Making operational and process decisions
- Solving problems creatively
- Organising and delegating assignments to team members
- The ability to influence and build relationships with a range of stakeholders
- Project management skills
- Have a positive outlook
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks in a time-sensitive environment
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Analytical
- Sustainable Development
About The Employer:
One of the largest JSE Listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) in Africa, with a large property asset base across – retail, commercial offices, industrial, mixed use, residential.