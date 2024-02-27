Flutter Mobile Developer

A reputable technology house is looking to hire a Flutter Mobile Developer on a 6 months contract, they are seeking a skilled Flutter Mobile Developer to join our team in crafting high-quality mobile applications. As a Flutter Mobile Developer, you will be responsible for developing, testing, and maintaining mobile applications using Flutter framework. You will collaborate closely with our design and product teams to deliver exceptional user experiences.

Responsibilities:

Develop mobile applications for Android and iOS platforms using Flutter framework.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks.

Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and ensure best practices are followed.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in mobile development.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Proven experience in mobile development using Flutter framework.

Proficiency in Dart programming language.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Experience with version control systems such as Git is a plus.

Experience with Agile development methodologies is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Dart programming

APIs

Git

Agile Development

Flutter framework

mobile development

