Full Stack Developer

Our client based in Irene, is looking for a Software Developer (Full Stack) to join their team. At least 5 years of related experience is required.

Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):

School : Grade 12 Certificate

Post School : Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or

equivalent

Experience : At least 5 years of related experience in software development.

Technical Expertise :



Proficiency in C# programming language: Strong understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts, data types, variables, and control structures in C#.

Angular: Experience with Angular framework for building singlepage web applications (SPAs) and implementing components, services, and routing.

Web Development: Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for building interactive and responsive user interfaces.

Database Management: Familiarity with SQL Server or another relational database management system (RDBMS) for data storage and retrieval.

TypeScript: Proficiency in TypeScript, including its features such as static typing, interfaces, and generics, used for building scalable and maintainable web applications.

Entity Framework: Experience with Entity Framework or another ORM (Object-Relational Mapping) tool for database interaction and data access.

Web Services: Knowledge of creating and consuming RESTful APIs or SOAP-based web services.

Performance Optimization: Skills in optimizing the performance of ASP.NET applications, including minimizing latency and improving scalability.

Troubleshooting: Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues in web applications, including performance bottlenecks and runtime errors.

Familiarity with Design Patterns: Understanding of common software design patterns such as MVC, MVVM, and Dependency Injection for building scalable and maintainable applications.

General: MS Office

Other : Travel: Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License

Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:

Excellent writing, documenting, and communication skills in English

Excellent computer literacy skills

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Understanding of networks and network principals

Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques

Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology being utilized in product development

DevOps knowledge and experience advantageous

Knowledge of data backup and recovery principles advantageous

Soft Skills:

Attention to detail

Communication

Conflict Management

Adaptability

Stress tolerance and management

Planning and organizational

Time Management

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

Driver of a light motor vehicle on public roads

Working conditions are normal for an office and Toll Plaza environment

Work requires extensive work using a computer

Travelling

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics are those encountered in a typical office with an IT environment, driving a light motor vehicle on public roads as well as in the open at Toll Plaza’s.

Main Duties & Responsibilities:



1. Software Development:

Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs

Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles

Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency

Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team

Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces

Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.

Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints

Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance

Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met

Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database

Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements

Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation

Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.

Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to the Development Manager

Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.

2. Maintenance and Administration

Reporting to management

Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and ITrelated hardware

Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers

Software Licence Compliance

System documentation

Client interface and relations

General:

This Job Specification indicates only the main duties and responsibilities of the position and therefore is not intended as an exhaustive list.

We are looking for an individual who will fit into the culture of our company comfortably and for this position we will look at all potential candidates.

The company will consider individuals who may have a disability however to a limited extent (Sight – wearing glasses).

Please note that the company’s employment equity objectives will be considered.

Suitable candidates will undergo a prerequisite medical assessment as per the OHS Legislation.

By applying for this position, you consent in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI) to your personal information being obtained; utilised and stored by the Company through inter alia, reference checks, credit checks and trace reports.

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Full Stack Developer

Microsoft stack

Javascript stack

Learn more/Apply for this position