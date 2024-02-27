Full Stack Developer

Feb 27, 2024

Our client based in Irene, is looking for a Software Developer (Full Stack) to join their team. At least 5 years of related experience is required.
Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):

  • School : Grade 12 Certificate
  • Post School : Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or
  • equivalent
  • Experience : At least 5 years of related experience in software development.

Technical Expertise :

  • Proficiency in C# programming language: Strong understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts, data types, variables, and control structures in C#.
  • Angular: Experience with Angular framework for building singlepage web applications (SPAs) and implementing components, services, and routing.
  • Web Development: Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for building interactive and responsive user interfaces.
  • Database Management: Familiarity with SQL Server or another relational database management system (RDBMS) for data storage and retrieval.
  • TypeScript: Proficiency in TypeScript, including its features such as static typing, interfaces, and generics, used for building scalable and maintainable web applications.
  • Entity Framework: Experience with Entity Framework or another ORM (Object-Relational Mapping) tool for database interaction and data access.
  • Web Services: Knowledge of creating and consuming RESTful APIs or SOAP-based web services.
  • Performance Optimization: Skills in optimizing the performance of ASP.NET applications, including minimizing latency and improving scalability.
  • Troubleshooting: Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues in web applications, including performance bottlenecks and runtime errors.
  • Familiarity with Design Patterns: Understanding of common software design patterns such as MVC, MVVM, and Dependency Injection for building scalable and maintainable applications.
  • General: MS Office
  • Other : Travel: Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License

Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:

  • Excellent writing, documenting, and communication skills in English
  • Excellent computer literacy skills
  • Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
  • Understanding of networks and network principals
  • Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques
  • Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology being utilized in product development
  • DevOps knowledge and experience advantageous
  • Knowledge of data backup and recovery principles advantageous

Soft Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Communication
  • Conflict Management
  • Adaptability
  • Stress tolerance and management
  • Planning and organizational
  • Time Management

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

  • Driver of a light motor vehicle on public roads
  • Working conditions are normal for an office and Toll Plaza environment
  • Work requires extensive work using a computer
  • Travelling

Work Environment:

  • The work environment characteristics are those encountered in a typical office with an IT environment, driving a light motor vehicle on public roads as well as in the open at Toll Plaza’s.

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

1. Software Development:

  • Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs
  • Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles
  • Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency
  • Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team
  • Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.
  • Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
  • Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance
  • Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met
  • Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database
  • Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements
  • Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation
  • Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.
  • Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to the Development Manager
  • Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.

2. Maintenance and Administration

  • Reporting to management
  • Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and ITrelated hardware
  • Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers
  • Software Licence Compliance
  • System documentation
  • Client interface and relations

General:

  • This Job Specification indicates only the main duties and responsibilities of the position and therefore is not intended as an exhaustive list.
  • We are looking for an individual who will fit into the culture of our company comfortably and for this position we will look at all potential candidates.
  • The company will consider individuals who may have a disability however to a limited extent (Sight – wearing glasses).
  • Please note that the company’s employment equity objectives will be considered.
  • Suitable candidates will undergo a prerequisite medical assessment as per the OHS Legislation.
  • By applying for this position, you consent in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI) to your personal information being obtained; utilised and stored by the Company through inter alia, reference checks, credit checks and trace reports.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Microsoft stack
  • Javascript stack

