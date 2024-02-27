Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client based in Irene, is looking for a Software Developer (Full Stack) to join their team. At least 5 years of related experience is required.
Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):
- School : Grade 12 Certificate
- Post School : Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or
- equivalent
- Experience : At least 5 years of related experience in software development.
Technical Expertise :
- Proficiency in C# programming language: Strong understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts, data types, variables, and control structures in C#.
- Angular: Experience with Angular framework for building singlepage web applications (SPAs) and implementing components, services, and routing.
- Web Development: Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for building interactive and responsive user interfaces.
- Database Management: Familiarity with SQL Server or another relational database management system (RDBMS) for data storage and retrieval.
- TypeScript: Proficiency in TypeScript, including its features such as static typing, interfaces, and generics, used for building scalable and maintainable web applications.
- Entity Framework: Experience with Entity Framework or another ORM (Object-Relational Mapping) tool for database interaction and data access.
- Web Services: Knowledge of creating and consuming RESTful APIs or SOAP-based web services.
- Performance Optimization: Skills in optimizing the performance of ASP.NET applications, including minimizing latency and improving scalability.
- Troubleshooting: Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues in web applications, including performance bottlenecks and runtime errors.
- Familiarity with Design Patterns: Understanding of common software design patterns such as MVC, MVVM, and Dependency Injection for building scalable and maintainable applications.
- General: MS Office
- Other : Travel: Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License
Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:
- Excellent writing, documenting, and communication skills in English
- Excellent computer literacy skills
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Understanding of networks and network principals
- Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques
- Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology being utilized in product development
- DevOps knowledge and experience advantageous
- Knowledge of data backup and recovery principles advantageous
Soft Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Communication
- Conflict Management
- Adaptability
- Stress tolerance and management
- Planning and organizational
- Time Management
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
- Driver of a light motor vehicle on public roads
- Working conditions are normal for an office and Toll Plaza environment
- Work requires extensive work using a computer
- Travelling
Work Environment:
- The work environment characteristics are those encountered in a typical office with an IT environment, driving a light motor vehicle on public roads as well as in the open at Toll Plaza’s.
Main Duties & Responsibilities:
1. Software Development:
- Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs
- Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles
- Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency
- Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team
- Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces
- Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.
- Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
- Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance
- Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met
- Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database
- Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements
- Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation
- Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.
- Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to the Development Manager
- Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.
2. Maintenance and Administration
- Reporting to management
- Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and ITrelated hardware
- Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers
- Software Licence Compliance
- System documentation
- Client interface and relations
General:
- This Job Specification indicates only the main duties and responsibilities of the position and therefore is not intended as an exhaustive list.
- We are looking for an individual who will fit into the culture of our company comfortably and for this position we will look at all potential candidates.
- The company will consider individuals who may have a disability however to a limited extent (Sight – wearing glasses).
- Please note that the company’s employment equity objectives will be considered.
- Suitable candidates will undergo a prerequisite medical assessment as per the OHS Legislation.
- By applying for this position, you consent in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI) to your personal information being obtained; utilised and stored by the Company through inter alia, reference checks, credit checks and trace reports.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Full Stack Developer
- Microsoft stack
- Javascript stack