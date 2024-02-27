Intermediate Software Developer

Our clients’ are looking for a talented Intermediate Software Developer with 3+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as lead and mentor their development team.

Key Requirements

Python and Django, but they’re open to applicants who have knowledge in other object-orientated languages and MVC frameworks.

Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases

Managing Projects

Leading & Mentoring

Keeping current with the development environment

Desired Skills:

Python

Django

Golang

