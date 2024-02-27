Intermediate Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our clients’ are looking for a talented Intermediate Software Developer with 3+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as lead and mentor their development team.
Key Requirements
- Python and Django, but they’re open to applicants who have knowledge in other object-orientated languages and MVC frameworks.
- Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.
- Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns
- Debugging software for optimum functioning
- Maintaining software and related repositories and databases
- Managing Projects
- Leading & Mentoring
- Keeping current with the development environment
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Django
- Golang