Jnr PHP Developer (with WordPress)

Join a leading marketing agency in Irene, Centurion specialising innovative and customized digital solutions. As a Junior PHP Developer, you will be part of a dynamic team responsible

for designing, developing, and maintaining WordPress websites and plugins.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and maintain WordPress websites and plugins using PHP.

Customize WordPress themes and plugins to meet project requirements.

Utilize Understrap framework for theme development when applicable.

Implement Advanced Custom Fields (ACF) to extend WordPress functionality.

Collaborate with the design and development team to create cohesive and innovative web solutions.

Ensure cross-browser compatibility and mobile responsiveness.

Optimize website performance for speed and scalability.

Conduct website updates, backups, and security checks.

Troubleshoot and debug issues as they arise.

Stay updated on the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practices.

Qualifications and Requirements



Minimum of 3 years of experience in PHP development.

Excellent command of both English and Afrikaans.

Proven experience with WordPress theme and plugin development.

Familiarity with Understrap framework and Advanced Custom Fields (ACF) is beneficial.

Strong understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and jQuery.

Experience with responsive and adaptive design principles.

Good understanding of website architecture and aesthetics.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and project management skills.

Desired Skills:

php

web development

wordpress

html5

css3

javascript

jquery

