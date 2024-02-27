Lenovo tackles telco transformation with Edge AI

Lenovo has unveiled next-generation Integrated Edge AI Solutions for Telco that help enterprises go beyond the data centre to harness vast bodies of data at the far edge for transformative AI applications at scale while reducing energy consumption.

To support the massive amount of computing moving to the edge, a lineup of new Lenovo Integrated Edge AI Solutions for Telco is on display at MWC in Barcelona with Lenovo’s ecosystem of partners. Highlights Include:

* New multi-cloud edge computing architecture with Telefonica tackles mission-critical applications for smart cities, making it simple to leverage data throughout city streets in a wide array of AI use cases, including using video analytics and computer vision to identify smoke and fire, support public safety and improve emergency response times. Leveraging its own Telco Cloud with the range of Lenovo ThinkEdge servers and Motorola’s push-to-talk technology, Telefonica is demonstrating via a proof of concept the capabilities of multi-cloud at the edge, AI and computer vision to alert public safety officials of danger. The new solution orchestrates the entire edge-to-cloud ecosystem, seamlessly weaving infrastructure, connectivity and applications together to reliably support public safety and enhance emergency response with real-time AI.

* Expanded joint innovation partnership for telecom and cloud services helps Orange Group bring high performance, availability and energy efficiency to telco clients worldwide. In support of continued telecom advancement, Orange and Lenovo are also extending the partnership for three more years and launched a shared Sylva project validation center, addressing telco and edge use cases. The program will cover areas critical for future-proofing telecommunication infrastructure, including supporting operational efficiency, new open radio access and automation. Together, the companies will help worldwide telecom providers support sustainability targets and improve services.

* Jointly validated end-to-end deployment and orchestration for Open RAN with the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3 demonstrates the proven delivery of a cloud-based, software-defined networking approach that accelerates modern telecommunications and will contribute to a reduction in Time-to-Market (TTM) for introducing new features in telco networks. As the industry invests in Open RAN to reduce costs and improve innovation, the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3 server demonstrates lower total cost of ownership at the edge, achieving new energy efficiency breakthroughs with double the orchestrated workloads per socket and more than a 50% reduction in overall ORAN power consumption based on third party testing.

* Infrastructure solutions support cloud services with speed and simplicity. Based on rigorous testing performed by Orange Business, Lenovo infrastructure solutions are reducing power consumption of , helping to bring high performance, availability, and energy efficiency to Orange Business clients.

* Transformation to cloud-based voice telephony for Deutsche Telekom’s next generation NIMS project leverages Lenovo and a wide ecosystem of industry partners. Through cloudification and automation, new functionalities in the voice network can be introduced with the click of a button. The transformation supports over seventeen million customer connections.

* Intel’s Edge Platform with Lenovo ThinkEdge enables enterprises to develop, deploy, run and manage edge applications at scale with cloud-like simplicity. Leveraging the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE350 V2, SE360 V2 and SE450, the platform helps to remove key barriers to broad edge AI adoption across vertical markets and incorporates Intel’s learnings from over 90,000 edge deployments to help businesses build and scale vertical-specific AI workloads. Intel’s Edge Platform provides specific optimizations built in for easy training of AI models and fast inferencing to proliferate new AI workloads across any industry. Leveraging Lenovo’s Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) software, developers can deploy worldwide AI applications at the edge in a matter of minutes with one-touch provisioning from a single device, such as a PC, smart phone or tablet. Together, these capabilities overcome remote computing complexities to accelerate time-to-scale-deployment of AI workloads for enterprises at the edge while improving total cost of ownership.

* The Telco Cloud and Orchestration Solution with Lenovo and Rakuten operates with the award-winning Rakuten Cloud Native Platform to help quickly orchestrate and deploy applications at the edge, reducing operating costs and complexity while accelerating time to delivery for a lower total cost of ownership. The solution delivers more power to securely automate large stateful edge workloads for telecom service providers, such as computer vision, voice AI and generative AI.