New Nvidia GPUs drive AI-enhanced workflows

New Nvidia RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs will be available in new, highly portable mobile workstations, expanding the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture-based lineup, which includes the RTX 2000, 3000, 3500, 4000 and 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs.

The next generation of mobile workstations with Ada Generation GPUs, including the RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs, will include both a neural processing unit (NPU), a component of the CPU, and an Nvidia RTX GPU, which includes Tensor Cores for AI processing.

The NPU helps offload light AI tasks, while the GPU provides up to an additional 682 TOPS of AI performance for more demanding day-to-day AI workflows.

The higher level of AI acceleration delivered by the GPU is useful for tackling a wide range of AI-based tasks, such as video conferencing with high-quality AI effects, streaming videos with AI upscaling, or working faster with generative AI and content creation applications.

The new RTX 500 GPU delivers up to 14x the generative AI performance for models like Stable Diffusion, up to 3-times faster photo editing with AI and up to 10x the graphics performance for 3D rendering compared with a CPU-only configuration — bringing massive leaps in productivity for traditional and emerging workflows.

The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs elevate workflows with AI for laptop users everywhere in compact designs. Video editors can streamline tasks such as removing background noise with AI. Graphic designers can bring blurry images to life with AI upscaling. Professionals can work on the go while using AI for higher-quality video conferencing and streaming experiences.

For users looking to tap AI for advanced rendering, data science and deep learning workflows, Nvidia also offers the RTX 2000, 3000, 3500, 4000 and 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs.

3D creators can use AI denoising and deep learning super sampling (DLSS) to visualise photorealistic renders in real time. Businesses can query their internal knowledge base with chatbot-like interfaces using local large language models. And researchers and scientists can experiment with data science, AI model training and tuning, and development projects.

The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs, based on the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture, include these features:

* Third-generation RT Cores: Up to 2x the ray tracing performance of the previous generation for high-fidelity, photorealistic rendering.

* Fourth-generation Tensor Cores: Up to 2-times the throughput of the previous generation, accelerating deep learning training, inferencing and AI-based creative workloads.

* Ada Generation CUDA cores: Up to 30% the single-precision floating point (FP32) throughput compared to the previous generation for significant performance improvements in graphics and compute workloads.

* Dedicated GPU memory: 4GB GPU memory with the RTX 500 GPU and 6GB with the RTX 1000 GPU allows users to run demanding 3D and AI-based applications, as well as tackle larger projects, datasets and multi-app workflows.

* DLSS 3: Delivers a breakthrough in AI-powered graphics, significantly boosting performance by generating additional high-quality frames.

* AV1 encoder: Eighth-generation Nvidia encoder, aka NVENC, with AV1 support is up to 40% more efficient than H.264, enabling new possibilities for broadcasting, streaming and video calling.