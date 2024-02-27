SAP Senior Specialist HR Capital – Remote Remote

Specialist Human Capital Management, SAP

Career Growth and new opportunities!

R 45 000 – R 65 000



HR (Human Resources) management (Balance Score Cards, Appointments, Competency, Skills development plans) of skills within the process domain

Financial Management – Manage the process of cost allocation within the SAP environment

Service Level Management

Implement processes and measurements to ensure Manage People and Training team deliver service according to agreed SLA (Service Level Agreement)

Reporting and regular Service level forums with Stakeholders

Apply Service Management principles according to ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) best practices

Minimum Requirements:

Custodianship of SAP Process (and related systems) blueprints.

Resource management (capacity, priorities etc.)

4-6 years of relevant experience in an SAP ERP (Enterprise Requirements Planning) environment

Desired Skills:

SAP

Specialist Human Capital Management

Financial Management

