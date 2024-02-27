SAP Senior Specialist HR Capital

Specialist Human Capital Management, SAP
Career Growth and new opportunities!
R 45 000 – R 65 000
HR (Human Resources) management (Balance Score Cards, Appointments, Competency, Skills development plans) of skills within the process domain
Financial Management – Manage the process of cost allocation within the SAP environment
Service Level Management
Implement processes and measurements to ensure Manage People and Training team deliver service according to agreed SLA (Service Level Agreement)
Reporting and regular Service level forums with Stakeholders
Apply Service Management principles according to ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) best practices
Minimum Requirements:
- Custodianship of SAP Process (and related systems) blueprints.
- Resource management (capacity, priorities etc.)
- 4-6 years of relevant experience in an SAP ERP (Enterprise Requirements Planning) environment
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Specialist Human Capital Management
- Financial Management