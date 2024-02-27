Scrum Master (Junior) at Accenture

Accenture Song is one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for experienced Scrum Master to join our team to play a key role in the delivery of the digital solutions we deliver to our clients. Accenture Song is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

Job Summary

We are looking for a dynamic and exceptional Scrum Master (Junior) to work with our cross-functional team and join our world-class community of talented experts. The role requires prior experience (minimum 2 years) as a Scrum Master working on online or technology related projects.

The Scrum Master is often referred to as a servant leader, a coach, or a facilitator. A good Scrum Master helps to establish a high-performing team dynamic, a continuous flow, and an exponential improvement in processes. He/she plays a pivotal role and is responsible for the progressive development (and support) of a Scrum team. The Scrum Master collaborates both with the Product Owner (PO) who focuses on building the right product, and the development team that focuses on building the product right. A Scrum Master’s job is essentially to help everyone understand and enacts Scrum values, principles, and practices and get the best product out to the customer:

Experience using one or more agile frameworks for the successful delivery of online or technology-based project

Experience in successful project delivery

Assist the team focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the Definition of Done

Support the team in the removal of impediments or blockers

Facilitate all agreed Scrum events, and ensuring they are positive, productive, and kept within the timebox

Support the Product Owner with Product Backlog management

Assist the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items

Facilitate stakeholder collaboration as requested or needed

Remove barriers between stakeholders and Scrum Teams

Overall team support

Qualifications

Ideally you will have:

Bachelor’s degree or related tertiary qualification

A relevant Scrum Master certification (CSM, CSP, PSM, SAFe® SSM, etc).

Minimum 2 years experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role

Experience using one or more agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe®, etc)

Experience in agile techniques such a test-driven development, automated testing, etc. (highly advantageous)

Experience working in an agile environment

A good command of the English language

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

