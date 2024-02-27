Senior Application Developer – Gauteng

Ideal opportunity for a Senior C # Developer in a hybrid role for and entity that strives for excellence as well as strong on IP

Senior Application Developers looking to study defined system specifications and write programmes according to Business standards and technology platforms, providing test data to ensure validity of programs and full programs and documentation, evaluation, and modification of existing programs when systems are undergoing changes.

Requirements:

National Senior Certificate / Matric

Certification/ Proficiency in the development language C#, with good knowledge of its ecosystems

.NET framework versions, object-oriented programming, experience in the design of scalable applications

Experience:

5 years working experience in analysis design

10 years IT experience

1 year exposure to formal project management principles

SDLC

4 years documentation work experience

6 years programming in a C# environment

Familiar with Microsoft SQL Server/ Informix/ Oracle and OBDC

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SDLC

C#

SQL

Software Analysis

