Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst who will be responsible for creating, refining, and clarifying the detailed definition of the business need, designing the corresponding business processes, and supporting the implementation of the business solution. As a Senior Business Analyst, you will be expected to lead, support, and manage a team of analysts and determine which activities are necessary in order to successfully complete a business analysis effort. You will be recognised as a lead specialist in own area within the organization.

Matric.

Diploma in Advanced Business Management: Business Analysis or a Related Field.

Experience with Atlassian tools-Jira, Confluence.

Minimum of 6 years In Business / Organisational Capability Mapping.

Expert knowledge of Credit Risk and Compliance.

Expert knowledge of Agile and Waterfall Methodology.

10 or more years’ experience as a Senior Business Analyst.

Ability to assess rapidly changing technologies and apply them to business needs.

Experience in messaging platforms, protocols, and techniques such as Kafka, and event sourcing.

Experience deploying applications in cloud-based platforms such as AWS, Azure, and GCP. AWS is preferred.

Document data mappings between front-end and back-end systems.

Experience with gathering end user requirements and writing technical documentation leveraging frameworks.

Time management and multitasking skills to effectively meet challenging deadlines.

Ability to suggest innovative solutions based on new technologies and latest trends.

Understanding of data security and data access controls and design aspect.

Competencies

Strategic

Leading with Influence

Collaboration (Relating)

Customer First

Execution

Innovation (Perspective)

Personal Mastery (Learning)

Business / Organisational Capability Mapping

Operating Models

Problem Management

Systems Analysis

Key Responsibilities

Provides, mentorship, team leadership, and guidance to others.

Executing Process design: BA and Process Engineering

Ownership and governance of business analysis methodology

Creating a requirements framework across a programme

Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need

Able to assist with project requirements planning

Applying and anticipating technical expertise.

Analyse decision design patterns.

Identify data sources for data needed during decision points.

Participate in data mappings between source, middleware and decision engine.

Extract data to perform data analysis and identify potential problematic client records.

Extract data from back-end systems and transform data from flat-file format to be uploaded in bulk into an object-oriented front-end database.

Provide support to end-users during the implementation period.

Manage project and requirements scope.

Design test cases and lead testing efforts.

Production support with defect investigations and resolution.

Investigate and assess the impact of new requirements Experience in a wide variety of data storage technologies.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

