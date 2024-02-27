Senior Java Developer with Odoo

A reputable technology company is looking to hire a Senior Java Developer with experience in Odoo ERP, Java Enterprise, Apache Streaming and other relevant open source technologies. It is a 7 months contract.
Experience in Odoo will be a knock out of the park. Odoo is a suite of business management software tools that includes CRM, eCommerce, Accounting, Project Management etc. If the candidate has no Odoo experience, there is a strong preference for experience required on other similar based ERP/CRM applications.
Desired Skills:
- Odoo ERP
- Java
- Developer
- CRM
- Java Enterprise