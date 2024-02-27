Senior Systems Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 27, 2024

Our client, based in Menlyn Pretoria, is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator to join their team. You will need to have indepth knowledge of Active Directory as well as experience with security solutions like SIEM, EDR and MFA.
Qualifications/Skills:

  • Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field including Microsoft Certifications.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a Senior IT Systems Administrator or similar role.
  • In-depth knowledge of Active Directory administration and security best practices.
  • Understanding of local domain certificates and replacement.
  • Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and critical thinking skills.
  • Strong communication, interpersonal, and collaboration skills.
  • Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.
  • Experience with security solutions like SIEM, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Desired Skills:

  • Active Directory
  • SIEM
  • Endpoint Detectiokn and Response
  • Multi-Factor Authentication

