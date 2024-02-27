Senior Systems Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client, based in Menlyn Pretoria, is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator to join their team. You will need to have indepth knowledge of Active Directory as well as experience with security solutions like SIEM, EDR and MFA.

Qualifications/Skills:

Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field including Microsoft Certifications.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a Senior IT Systems Administrator or similar role.

In-depth knowledge of Active Directory administration and security best practices.

Understanding of local domain certificates and replacement.

Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and critical thinking skills.

Strong communication, interpersonal, and collaboration skills.

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

Experience with security solutions like SIEM, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Desired Skills:

Active Directory

SIEM

Endpoint Detectiokn and Response

Multi-Factor Authentication

