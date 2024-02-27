Senior Technical Specialist – Western Cape Winelands

The Senior Technology Specialist (Business Systems) will be responsible for the specifications relevant for development, implementation, and maintenance of on premise and cloud solutions, ensuring their effective integration with other systems and alignment with the organization’s strategic goals. This role will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes. Responsible for the execution of the day-to-day configuration, advanced support, maintenance and improvement of the relevant applications/modules

Desired Skills:

SD

MM

PP

PM

QM

WM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– SAP functional experience a must. Config knowledge of any of the following SAP modules: SD,MM,PP,PM,QM,WM

– Relevant post matric qualification (e.g. Btech Finance, BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)

– Minimum of 7 years solid relevant Module/Application experience including:

– Module Integration and non-SAP Integration essential

– API and Apigee knowledge advantageous

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Strong presence and ability to interact with all levels of users and management

– Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications

– Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required

– Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise

– S/4 HANA experience advantageous or the ability to advise on future S/4 HANA functionality for applicable module(s) where SAP is assigned application.

– A strong track record of professional success

– SAP Certification advantageous

– Exposure to Agile/DevOps working environment advantageous

– Detailed configuration and development experience in relevant modules/applications.

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Strong data management abilities

– Valid driver’s licence.

