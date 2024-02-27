Technical Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client revolutionizes digital identity solutions with their advanced cloud-based biometric platform, enabling seamless customer onboarding, authentication, and monitoring. Through real-time biometrics, KYC, and AML checks, they empower clients to verify customers at every touchpoint. They prioritize delivering top-tier technical solutions and building enduring client relationships. They are currently seeking a Technical Analyst proficient in APIs, dedicated to customer success. This role involves collaborating with the dev team, serving as the main liaison for key customers, providing technical support, and managing requirements. Responsibilities include analyzing technical needs, designing solutions, and supporting various projects. The ideal candidate possesses a robust technical background, exceptional problem-solving abilities, and strong communication skills for both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

DUTIES:

Technical Analysis:

Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Conduct thorough research and analysis to identify optimal technical solutions.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure alignment with project objectives.

Technical Expertise:

Possess a deep understanding of the company’s APIs and technical products/services.

Provide technical guidance and support to customers, including API integration, troubleshooting, and best practices.

Collaborate with the technical teams to ensure customers’ technical requirements are met.

Assist with onboarding and managing customers

Solution Design:

Develop detailed system design documentation, including diagrams, workflows, and technical specifications.

Evaluate existing systems and processes to identify areas for improvement and optimization.

Implementation and Development:

Work closely with development teams to implement and deploy technical solutions.

Provide guidance and support to developers during the implementation phase.

Testing and Quality Assurance:

Assist in thorough solution testing, including unit testing, integration testing, and regression testing.

Identify and troubleshoot issues and work with development teams to resolve them in a timely manner.

Documentation and Training:

Create comprehensive technical documentation, including system architecture diagrams, user manuals, and training materials.

Conduct training sessions and workshops for end-users to ensure successful adoption of new technologies and solutions.

Provide ongoing support and assistance to users, answering questions and addressing concerns.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science

3 – 5 Years, at a minimum, of working in application development, deployment and support

3 – 5 Years, at a minimum, of detailing business requirements, documenting technical processes and quality assurance

Strong understanding of APIs, web services, and software integrations.

Experience with programming languages (e.g., C#, Python, JavaScript) is a plus.

Familiarity with Jira and Software Development Life Cycle tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Interpersonal communication Skills

Proactiveness

Adaptability

Patience

COMMENTS:

