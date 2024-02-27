Web Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As a Web Engineer, you get a chance to contribute to the delivery of high-end projects for banks and financial institutions, accelerating their digital transformation. It’s your responsibility to make sure that envisioned solutions become reality. In this client-facing role, you are comfortable switching between highly specific technical details and general business outcomes. It’s your job to translate customer requirements into a distinguished design.

You will provide the best possible user experience, obviously securing cross-browser compatibility. We love a clean, testable, and maintainable code as we are building a product that is continually evolving. You are part of a multidisciplinary team being end-to-end responsible for delivery, from concept to production-ready software.

Key Requirements

Minimum of 5 years in IT

Minimum of 5 years Web experience in a professional setting

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science preferred

English language, written and spoken

You have strong modern framework using Angular

Experience with software engineering best practices (e.g. unit testing, code reviews, design documentation) and related tools like GitHub, JIRA.

Having experience with Node and npm, and the Angular CLI would be an advantage too, in building toolchains;

You commonly use Gulp, Grunt and/or Webpack in your projects.

You know the ins- and outs- of effective CI and CD (e.g builds, pipelines, branching strategy) processes in a modular, decomposed architecture;

