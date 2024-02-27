Web Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As a Web Engineer, you get a chance to contribute to the delivery of high-end projects for banks and financial institutions, accelerating their digital transformation. It’s your responsibility to make sure that envisioned solutions become reality. In this client-facing role, you are comfortable switching between highly specific technical details and general business outcomes. It’s your job to translate customer requirements into a distinguished design.
You will provide the best possible user experience, obviously securing cross-browser compatibility. We love a clean, testable, and maintainable code as we are building a product that is continually evolving. You are part of a multidisciplinary team being end-to-end responsible for delivery, from concept to production-ready software.
Key Requirements
- Minimum of 5 years in IT
- Minimum of 5 years Web experience in a professional setting
- Bachelor Degree in Computer Science preferred
- English language, written and spoken
- You have strong modern framework using Angular
- Experience with software engineering best practices (e.g. unit testing, code reviews, design documentation) and related tools like GitHub, JIRA.
- Having experience with Node and npm, and the Angular CLI would be an advantage too, in building toolchains;
- You commonly use Gulp, Grunt and/or Webpack in your projects.
- You know the ins- and outs- of effective CI and CD (e.g builds, pipelines, branching strategy) processes in a modular, decomposed architecture;
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Jira
- CI/CD