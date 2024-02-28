Business Analyst

Title: Business Analyst / Feature Analyst

Contract: Start ASAP – Dec. 2024

Environment: Hybrid (2 days on site, Pinelands CPT)

Industry: Financial Services

Overview:

The Business Analyst / Feature Analyst in the financial services sector plays a pivotal role in understanding business needs, translating them into technical requirements, and ensuring the successful delivery of software features that meet both business and user requirements. This hybrid role entails overseeing the entire project lifecycle, from requirement identification to solution deployment, requiring adeptness in strategic planning, managing stakeholder relationships, and promoting collaboration across diverse teams. Strong leadership skills are vital, including the ability to mentor and provide direction to a team of Business Analysts as necessary. Proficiency in data analysis, documentation, and utilizing technology to streamline business operations is essential. The individual in this role is personally responsible for achieving outcomes through their own initiative and efforts.

Requirements:

Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Computer Science, or related field. Advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA) preferred.

Proven experience as a business analyst or feature analyst in the financial services industry, with a strong understanding of financial products, markets, and regulations.

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to translate complex business requirements into clear and actionable specifications.

Proficiency in requirement-gathering techniques, documentation tools (e.g., JIRA, Confluence), and Agile methodologies (e.g., Scrum, Kanban).

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with feature analysis, including defining feature scope, elaborating user stories, and documenting acceptance criteria.

Familiarity with software development lifecycle (SDLC) processes and quality assurance practices.

Attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Knowledge of financial software systems, data analysis tools, and emerging technologies relevant to the financial services sector is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Feature Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

