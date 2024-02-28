Business Analyst

What are we looking for:

We are on the search for a Business Analyst who will ensure that the customer perspective is a driving force behind business decisions and activities; crafting and implementing service practices that meet customers’ and own organisational needs.

Details of Role:

Key Responsibilities

Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements.

Building relationships with all key stakeholders

Staying with a position or plan of action until the desired objective is obtained or is no longer reasonably attainable.

Business Process Modelling

Improve business processes across business units, processes, and systems

Test, Implement and deploy solutions to business issues

Performing complex tasks or working on complex projects.

Essential Competencies

Client oriented

Excellent documenting and diagramming skills

Result driven

Negotiation skills

Analytical thinking & problem-solving

Ownership driven

Innovated

Desired Skills:

Trading Applications

Commodities

Bonds

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

