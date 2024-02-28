Business Analyst – Gauteng Braamfontein

What are we looking for:
We are on the search for a Business Analyst who will ensure that the customer perspective is a driving force behind business decisions and activities; crafting and implementing service practices that meet customers’ and own organisational needs.
Details of Role:
Key Responsibilities
- Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements.
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders
- Staying with a position or plan of action until the desired objective is obtained or is no longer reasonably attainable.
- Business Process Modelling
- Improve business processes across business units, processes, and systems
- Test, Implement and deploy solutions to business issues
- Performing complex tasks or working on complex projects.
Essential Competencies
- Client oriented
- Excellent documenting and diagramming skills
- Result driven
- Negotiation skills
- Analytical thinking & problem-solving
- Ownership driven
- Innovated
Desired Skills:
- Trading Applications
- Commodities
- Bonds
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree