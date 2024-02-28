Business Analyst – Gauteng Braamfontein

Feb 28, 2024

What are we looking for:

We are on the search for a Business Analyst who will ensure that the customer perspective is a driving force behind business decisions and activities; crafting and implementing service practices that meet customers’ and own organisational needs.

Details of Role:

Key Responsibilities

  • Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements.
  • Building relationships with all key stakeholders
  • Staying with a position or plan of action until the desired objective is obtained or is no longer reasonably attainable.
  • Business Process Modelling
  • Improve business processes across business units, processes, and systems
  • Test, Implement and deploy solutions to business issues
  • Performing complex tasks or working on complex projects.

Essential Competencies

  • Client oriented
  • Excellent documenting and diagramming skills
  • Result driven
  • Negotiation skills
  • Analytical thinking & problem-solving
  • Ownership driven
  • Innovated

Desired Skills:

  • Trading Applications
  • Commodities
  • Bonds

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position