Business Analyst IT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

??Join Our Team as a Business Analyst – Specializing in Business Apps and IT Functions with Customer Engagement Expertise!??

Are you a dynamic and results-driven Business Analyst with a passion for business applications and a solid background in IT functions? Are you ready to take your career to the next level by leveraging your expertise in Customer Engagement and Content Management Systems? If so, we want you to be part of our innovative and collaborative team!

Key Result Areas

Prioritize and Plan work activities within the Feature Team / Product owner

Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of user needs and the potential technology solution required to deliver to these needs.

Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system.

Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some (not all) requirements before the next iteration.

Create relevant user stories

Collaborate with cross-functional teams comprised of product management, / UX, technology, support, testing and other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements Groom user stories through business interviews, workshops or procedures and map user stories ensuring they come together as a cohesive whole.

Provide the Product Owner with key information for prioritization and estimation.

Facilitate and participate in iteration meetings (product backlog grooming, planning meeting, daily stand up, review meeting and retrospective).

Support showcasing stories to stakeholders.

Test cases for system

Clarify the goals and business value of Minimum Marketable Features/Minimal Viable Products.

Review user stories with the Product Owner with a strategic point of view

Input into developing acceptance criteria or test cases for the system

Provide regular feedback by testing the deliverables against a user story’s acceptance criteria.

Provide regular feedback by validating that the product meets the business goals.

Provide support and input into system testing activities including participating in the development of the testing approach, development of test cases as well as the creation of testing scenarios

Collaborate with the team to deliver on backlog

Wear different hats: designer, tester, facilitator, product owner, etc

Create a shared understanding of what the product is supposed to do

Collaborate with the rest of the feature team to ensure that stories are delivered effectively, and quality standards are adhered to

Collaborate with developers, testers and user experience team to ensure that they are engaged ‘in the work’ to understand business context

Requirements: Skills, Qualifications and Experience required

3 to 8 years’ experience in business apps & exposure to IT functions.

Exposure to and experience with Customer Engagement and Customer Content Management Systems highly desirable

Has broad knowledge and experience understanding end to end IT solution designs

Exposure to ITIL principles/ functions across IT operational environment

ITIL accredited (Foundation level)

BA / IT Qualification

Business analysis knowledge, expertise

Experienced in business and data analysis, solutions design & testing, data modelling.

Desired Skills:

business apps

business applications

Customer Engagement

Customer Content Management Systems

IT solution designs

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position