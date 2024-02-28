C++ Desktop Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client is looking for experienced C++ Desktop Application Developer to join their team
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE
We are looking for experienced C++ developers who will be responsible for building and maintaining a complex desktop application with interfaces with our client’s other hardware and software. Development is agile and will be collaborating with other designers, developers, and testers. Should also have knowledge of object-oriented programming and software architecture
Roles & Outcomes:
- C/C++ Programming and Integration
- Software Design and Architecture
- Writing Readable and Maintainable Code
- Automated Unit- and Integration Testing
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Research / Investigations
- User Support
- Source Code Management, versioning and collaboration
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Creating end-user application feedback channels.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- Mandatory
- 2+ years C / C++ development experience
- Good OOP knowledge
- Preferred
- Qt 5 and/or Qt 6
- Git source code management
- Platform independent development
- Deploying desktop applications on various platforms and operating systems
- Algorithms and data structures knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Windows and Linux (mainly Ubuntu, open for other distributions)
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Optional
- CMake build systems
- Python 3 scripting and standalone applications
- SQL and sqlite3 local databases
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- QSS (Qt stylesheets)
- Software design tools e.g. plantuml
- Software debugging tools e.g. gdb, cdb, valgrind, hotspot, gammaray
- Software documentation tools e.g. doxygen
- Automated software test development frameworks, e.g. google test
- Network protocols and analysis
- Atlassian apps (Jira project management, Confluence documentation, Bitbucket git server, Bamboo continuous integration
Desired Skills:
- C++ Desktop Software
- C++ Desktop Program
- C++ Desktop Application Developer