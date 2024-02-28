C++ Desktop Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client is looking for experienced C++ Desktop Application Developer to join their team

Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town / OR REMOTE



We are looking for experienced C++ developers who will be responsible for building and maintaining a complex desktop application with interfaces with our client’s other hardware and software. Development is agile and will be collaborating with other designers, developers, and testers. Should also have knowledge of object-oriented programming and software architecture

Roles & Outcomes:

C/C++ Programming and Integration

Software Design and Architecture

Writing Readable and Maintainable Code

Automated Unit- and Integration Testing

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Project Management

Research / Investigations

User Support

Source Code Management, versioning and collaboration

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Creating end-user application feedback channels.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

Mandatory 2+ years C / C++ development experience Good OOP knowledge

Preferred Qt 5 and/or Qt 6 Git source code management Platform independent development Deploying desktop applications on various platforms and operating systems Algorithms and data structures knowledge Software development lifecycle experience Windows and Linux (mainly Ubuntu, open for other distributions) Knowledge of Best Practices

Optional CMake build systems Python 3 scripting and standalone applications SQL and sqlite3 local databases HTML, CSS, JavaScript QSS (Qt stylesheets) Software design tools e.g. plantuml Software debugging tools e.g. gdb, cdb, valgrind, hotspot, gammaray Software documentation tools e.g. doxygen Automated software test development frameworks, e.g. google test Network protocols and analysis Atlassian apps (Jira project management, Confluence documentation, Bitbucket git server, Bamboo continuous integration



Desired Skills:

