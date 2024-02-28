Defensive AI safeguards against emerging cyberthreats

Google’s recent announcement of an artificial intelligence (AI) Cyber Defence Initiative to enhance global cybersecurity underscores the importance of defending against increasingly sophisticated and pervasive cyberthreats, says GlobalData.

The analyst adds that AI is expected to play a pivotal role in collecting, processing, and neutralising threats – and transforming the way organisations combat cyber risks.

Looking at AI cyberthreat detection technology through the lens of innovation using GlobalData’s Technology Foresights tool reveals some compelling insights. Patent filings have surged from 387 in 2018 to 1 098 in 2023, highlighting a robust growth trajectory in AI-driven security solutions.

Furthermore, the entry of 53 new companies in 2023, for a total of 239, showcases the expanding interest and investment in this critical area of technology.

Vaibhav Gundre, project manager of disruptive tech at GlobalData, comments: “The ability of AI to improve threat identification, streamline the management of vulnerabilities, and enhance the efficiency of incident responses is key in addressing the continuous evolution of cyberthreats.

“The rapid progression in the field of defensive AI is underscored by a 13% compound annual growth rate in patent applications over the last three years, reflecting a strong commitment to innovation.

“This trend is also indicative of the recognised importance of having formidable cyberdefence systems in place, signifying substantial research and development activities aimed at overcoming new cyberthreats.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Centre highlights the partnership between AIShield and DEKRA as a notable collaboration aimed at enhancing the security of AI models and systems. Through advanced training, assessment, and protection strategies the partnership seeks to bolster cyber resilience across industries and foster trust in AI technologies.

Similarly, Darktrace’s collaboration with Cyware exemplifies a proactive approach to cybersecurity. By facilitating collaboration among security teams and sharing threat intelligence, the partnership enables organisations to mitigate risks and respond effectively to emerging cyberthreats.

AI cyberthreat detection finds application across diverse use cases including threat detection in security cameras, realtime malware detection, network threat detection, anomaly detection in critical infrastructure, fraud prevention, and AI-powered surveillance systems.

“As organisations harness the power of AI cyberthreat detection they must also confront significant challenges,” says Gundre. “The rapid evolution of cyberthreats, coupled with the complexity of regulatory landscapes, underscores the need for continuous innovation and collaboration.

“While patents and partnerships lay the foundation for robust cyberdefence strategies, addressing these challenges will require a concerted effort from industry stakeholders.

“By staying vigilant and embracing a proactive approach, organisations can navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence – safeguarding critical assets and preserving digital trust,” Gundre says.