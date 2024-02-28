IT Technical Specialist – Gauteng Strijdompark

If you are equipped with a robust IT background and a passion for leadership? We’d like to speak to you!

We’re on the hunt for a tech-savvy Supervisor with more than 5 years of hands-on experience in IT Support, spanning 1st Line, 2nd Line, and Project within IT Services, Communications and Power. Someone that will take control of all incoming calls, ticketing, and SLAs as well as installation projects. Your role will be to ensure all customer calls are handled according to SLA delivery times, jumping in where necessary and finding opportunties to improve service delivery and stream lining processes.

Requirements

Critical Criteria for this Role?

We’re looking for a suitably qualified IT professional with more than 5 years’ experience in IT Support Services, Leadership and Past expeirnece in Project Managment.

Tech skills?

We’ve got a checklist: from mastering both Mac and Windows desktop support to troubleshooting printer glitches and hardware hiccups, you should be the go-to guru. Server and firewall support? Check. Data backups, migrations, and ISP wizardry? Double check. Also, if you know the basics of Pastel that would be a win !!!

Now let’s talk personality!

We need someone who thrives on the adrenaline of monitoring services, swift in resolving support issues, and a wizard with internal administration using MS Office. But perhaps most crucially, you should be a master communicator, fluent in the language of tech and English alike. After all, you’ll be the bridge between on-site action and the Operations Manager, ensuring seamless project management and client satisfaction.

So, if you’re ready to harness your expertise and drive innovation in IT Communications, Security, and Power, hop on board. Oh, and don’t forget your reliable transport-we’re heading full speed into the future!

Desired Skills:

It Management

It Support

Supervisory Skills

Ticket Management

