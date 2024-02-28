Java Developer (Advanced) 2779 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for a Java Developer to join the team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

Minimum years of experience:

2 Years plus in a Junior to Mid role, more than 3 year plus total experience required.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Java: Java Programming knowledge with Maven as a build tool.

Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL.

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit.

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images.

Version Control: Knowledge in using git.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Infrastructure: Having worked with an Infrastructure-as-Code framework like Terraform.

Cloud: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure.

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with GitHub Actions/Gitlab, etc.

Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar.

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS.

Familiar with UX and using Figma.

Desired Skills:

Java

Databases

Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position