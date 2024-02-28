SAP BI/BW Consultant (Senior) 2497

Feb 28, 2024

SAP BI/BW Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP BWonHANA & BW4/HANA development experience (Data Flows, Process Chains, BEX Queries, Analyse & solve SAP BW Module issues)
  • Understanding of BW Modelling Possibilities for ex. LSA & LSA++
  • Ability to resolve & implement BW Related Incidents & Changes (ITSM incident and changes)
  • Interface/Integration knowledge / source system connection setup / SDA remote source setup
  • Ability to create and maintain Development & Functional documentation.
  • Ability to conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and Security tests.
  • Deep dive in performance analysis on NetWeaver and Hana
  • SAP ABAP Development & Debugging experience.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP HANA XSA and XSC development experience
  • SAP S3 & S4/HANA Experience
  • SAP Solution Manager experience
  • SAP Analytics Cloud
  • SAP Datasphere
  • Experience across any other SAP modules
  • SAP BTP
  • Fair knowledge of Cloud platforms (AWS/AZURE)
  • Kafka knowledge
  • R Programming development experience
  • Python development experience
  • Java development experience
  • Data lake AWS services
  • Experience with Atlassian toolset eg. Confluence and Jira
  • Communication and social skills, Ability to work in a team as well as independently.
  • Moderation skills
  • Previous experience on SAP multi project platforms
  • SQL script knowledge
  • Basic understanding of IT architecture
  • PFCG, BW analytic authorizations understanding

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • 5+ years’ experience working with various user applications
  • 5+ years’ experience in SAP BW
  • 5+ years’ experience in query building in SAP BW using BEX, AFO & Eclipse
  • 5+ years’ experience in Conducting Unit tests and Integration tests
  • 5+ years’ ABAP development experience
  • 5+ years’ experience in BW Operations
  • 5+ years’ experience in HANA development

