SAP BI/BW Consultant (Senior) 2497

SAP BI/BW Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP BWonHANA & BW4/HANA development experience (Data Flows, Process Chains, BEX Queries, Analyse & solve SAP BW Module issues)
- Understanding of BW Modelling Possibilities for ex. LSA & LSA++
- Ability to resolve & implement BW Related Incidents & Changes (ITSM incident and changes)
- Interface/Integration knowledge / source system connection setup / SDA remote source setup
- Ability to create and maintain Development & Functional documentation.
- Ability to conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and Security tests.
- Deep dive in performance analysis on NetWeaver and Hana
- SAP ABAP Development & Debugging experience.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP HANA XSA and XSC development experience
- SAP S3 & S4/HANA Experience
- SAP Solution Manager experience
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Datasphere
- Experience across any other SAP modules
- SAP BTP
- Fair knowledge of Cloud platforms (AWS/AZURE)
- Kafka knowledge
- R Programming development experience
- Python development experience
- Java development experience
- Data lake AWS services
- Experience with Atlassian toolset eg. Confluence and Jira
- Communication and social skills, Ability to work in a team as well as independently.
- Moderation skills
- Previous experience on SAP multi project platforms
- SQL script knowledge
- Basic understanding of IT architecture
- PFCG, BW analytic authorizations understanding
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- 5+ years’ experience working with various user applications
- 5+ years’ experience in SAP BW
- 5+ years’ experience in query building in SAP BW using BEX, AFO & Eclipse
- 5+ years’ experience in Conducting Unit tests and Integration tests
- 5+ years’ ABAP development experience
- 5+ years’ experience in BW Operations
- 5+ years’ experience in HANA development
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP BI
- SAP BW
- BW4/HANA