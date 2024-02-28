Senior Data Engineer – Remote Remote

Purpose of the Position:

The purpose of the Senior Data Engineer for Insights and reporting role is to design and implement data models and architectures that enable business stakeholders to gain insights from large-scale datasets. This individual will work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and develop solutions that enable data-driven decision making. The Senior Data Engineer will be responsible for designing and developing ETL processes, pipelines, and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data. They will also be responsible for developing and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends. The purpose of this role is to help organizations leverage their data to make informed decisions and improve business outcomes.

Interpret requirements provided by business and develop accurate and sustainable solutions from the planning stage through to the productionised solution.

Analyse, interpret and display data sets to ensure data driven solutions that address challenges and business needs within our client.

Key Customers

Internal:

Connected Video.

Group Digital

Content and Support Functions

External:

3rd Party Service Providers

Key Performance Objectives:

Compliance

Task:

Ensure solutions adhere to standards and best practices and participate in solution reviews to ensure all solutions fit within standards.

Operate within project environments and participate in CII continuous improvement efforts.

Operational Delivery

Task:

Design and develop data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to support data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.

Work with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize data initiatives, and drive solutions that enable data-driven decision making.

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.

Design and implement data quality and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data.

Develop and maintain documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow.

Technical Leadership

Task:

Lead technical delivery within squads and provide oversight of solutions.

Share knowledge and practical experience with community.

Challenge and contribute to development of architectural principals and patterns.

Mentor and coach junior data engineers to develop their skills and expertise.

Qualifications Essential:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification.

Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering, and other technologies highly advantageous.

Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer.

Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau or QlikView.

Experience in developing solutions in cloud technologies including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL and Data Lake.

Experience with distributed computing systems, such as Hadoop and Spark.

Experience in Dimensional Modeling.

Technical Competencies:

Languages:

Transact SQL

Python

Spark

Scala

Technologies:

Azure Data Factory

Azure Synapse Analytics

Azure DevOps

Data Lake

Power BI

SQL Server

Databricks

Behavioral Competencies:

Accountability

Relationship building

Detail Orientated

Problem Solving

Teamwork

Interpersonal Support

Perseverance

Motivation

Prioritization

Analytical Thinking

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

