Senior Technical Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

A leading mobile solutions company is seeking a skilled Senior Technical Specialist (Hybrid) to join their team. You will be part of an agile development and operations team and be responsible for the technical support of their software applications, customer on-boarding setups and customer queries. The ideal candidate must reside in the Durban area.
Responsibilities:
- Internal technical role – working closely with the Support Teams, Product Owner, Developers and QA team
- Handling internal technical tasks that are assigned to you from the team
- Investigation / Problem Solving / Troubleshooting Issues
- Fault Finding
- Investigating and Analysing Logs
- Configuration of in-house Developed Software
- Testing after Software / configuration changes
- Deploying Software upgrades to QA and Production
- Handling rollbacks of software when required
- Documenting processes
- Release and Version control management
- Checking Validations and attending to issues or escalating them to the relevant owner
- Assist in Compiling RCA’s
Requirements:
- Matric or Equivalent N3 certification (Required)
- A+
- Degree in a related field (Ideal but not required)
- MS SQL Intermediate Level experience. Have the ability to write queries to query data
- Proficiency with Excel and functions such as VLOOKUP’S, HLOOKUPS etc
- An understanding of networking
- Good general knowledge of IT & keen interest in telecommunications
- Good knowledge of Windows and how software works
- Understanding of APIs such as SOAP, REST etc
- Worked with API building and testing tools such as Postman API Platform
- Capture traces using Wireshark and being able to interpret the results
Advantageous:
- Experience in the mobile messaging / chat commerce industry
- An understanding of the SMPP protocol
- Worked with Atlassian Jira
- Worked with SEQ
- Worked with code repositories – GIT
- Basic coding skills – C#, C++ (An added Advantage)
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- SOAP
- REST
- MS SQL
- C#
- C++