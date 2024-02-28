Senior Technical Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

A leading mobile solutions company is seeking a skilled Senior Technical Specialist (Hybrid) to join their team. You will be part of an agile development and operations team and be responsible for the technical support of their software applications, customer on-boarding setups and customer queries. The ideal candidate must reside in the Durban area.

Responsibilities:

Internal technical role – working closely with the Support Teams, Product Owner, Developers and QA team

Handling internal technical tasks that are assigned to you from the team

Investigation / Problem Solving / Troubleshooting Issues

Fault Finding

Investigating and Analysing Logs

Configuration of in-house Developed Software

Testing after Software / configuration changes

Deploying Software upgrades to QA and Production

Handling rollbacks of software when required

Documenting processes

Release and Version control management

Checking Validations and attending to issues or escalating them to the relevant owner

Assist in Compiling RCA’s

Requirements:

Matric or Equivalent N3 certification (Required)

A+

Degree in a related field (Ideal but not required)

MS SQL Intermediate Level experience. Have the ability to write queries to query data

Proficiency with Excel and functions such as VLOOKUP’S, HLOOKUPS etc

An understanding of networking

Good general knowledge of IT & keen interest in telecommunications

Good knowledge of Windows and how software works

Understanding of APIs such as SOAP, REST etc

Worked with API building and testing tools such as Postman API Platform

Capture traces using Wireshark and being able to interpret the results

Advantageous:

Experience in the mobile messaging / chat commerce industry

An understanding of the SMPP protocol

Worked with Atlassian Jira

Worked with SEQ

Worked with code repositories – GIT

Basic coding skills – C#, C++ (An added Advantage)

