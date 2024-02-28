SharePoint Developer

We are looking for a junior to mid-range SharePoint Developer.

Your role will be pivotal in crafting, advancing, executing, and overseeing SharePoint sites and Office 365 environments. Your close collaboration with diverse departments will enable you to grasp their needs and transform them into streamlined and user-centric solutions. This role presents an exciting chance to drive our organization’s technological progress while guaranteeing the peak performance and effectiveness of SharePoint and Office 365 platforms.

Key Responsibilities

Develop, customize, and maintain Teams and SharePoint sites, web parts, workflows, and solutions to meet business needs.

Design and implement Teams and SharePoint solutions using best practices, ensuring scalability, security, and performance.

Collaborate with clients to gather requirements, provide technical expertise, and deliver solutions aligned with business objectives.

Administer Office 365 environments, including user management, license assignment, security configurations, and compliance policies.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to SharePoint and Office 365 functionality, performance, and integration.

Monitor system usage, performance metrics, and security protocols to ensure optimal operation and adherence to industry standards.

Provide training and technical support to end-users on SharePoint and Office 365 features, functionalities, and best practices.

Stay informed about the latest SharePoint and Office 365 updates, technologies, and trends, and recommend improvements or enhancements accordingly.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including IT and project managers, to drive successful project delivery and implementation.

Ensure compliance with SharePoint best practices, governance policies, and security standards.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience as a SharePoint Developer and Office 365 Administrator.

In-depth knowledge of SharePoint architecture, development tools, and customization techniques (e.g., SharePoint Designer, Power Platform).

Strong understanding of Office 365 suite, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, and OneDrive.

Basic experience with PowerShell scripting for SharePoint and Office 365 administration tasks.

Familiarity with cloud-based technologies and services, preferably Microsoft Azure.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Relevant certifications such as Microsoft Certified: SharePoint Developer, Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate, or equivalent, are a plus.

Please note anyone who applies will be subject to a full background check.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

SharePoint

Teams

Automation

Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

