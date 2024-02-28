Software Engineer-Conversational AI (Senior) 2537 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Execution of steps within the development life cycle e.g. preparation of technical documentation.

Application / Chatbot / Dialog System implementation and testing.

Responsible for backend & REST API development.

Frontend development advantageous.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

3 – 5 years in software development.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

Web and digital project experience advantageous.

Agile working experience.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Translating and simplifying requirements.

Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.

IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT.

Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps.

Experience with Prometheus and Grafana, Mongo DB advantageous.

Microsoft Tech Stack: Azure, Azure Cognitive Services advantageous.

DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous.

Experience with Bot Development advantageous.

C#, Python is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Web UI development

IDEs & Tools

Node.JS

Learn more/Apply for this position