Software Engineer-Conversational AI (Senior) 2537 TT

Execution of steps within the development life cycle e.g. preparation of technical documentation.
Application / Chatbot / Dialog System implementation and testing.
Responsible for backend & REST API development.
Frontend development advantageous.
Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
3 – 5 years in software development.
Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
Web and digital project experience advantageous.
Agile working experience.
Essential Skills Requirements:
Understanding of integration between different technologies.
Coordination between development and support environments.
Translating and simplifying requirements.
Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.
IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT.
Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps.
Experience with Prometheus and Grafana, Mongo DB advantageous.
Microsoft Tech Stack: Azure, Azure Cognitive Services advantageous.
DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous.
Experience with Bot Development advantageous.
C#, Python is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Web UI development
- IDEs & Tools
- Node.JS