BI Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Coactivate is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual with a professional disposition to join our winning team as a BI Analyst. The BI Analyst will be responsible for designing reports and dashboards and maintaining databases to contribute to data-based business decisions and client reporting.
- Determine Business Information requirements.
- Designing and generating reports and dashboards
- Creating, updating, and maintaining databases.
- Data mining to contribute to business outcomes.
- Identifying trends and demographics for improved business understanding.
- SQL coding to create reporting for the directory
- Communicating with campaign management and providing daily stats
- Maintaining existing reports and actioning new report requests
- Maintaining accuracy of reports repository
- Automated Client and Internal reports
The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:
Minimum requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12 Certificate
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Proficient in MS Office (Excel – advanced)
- SQL 1+ years’ experience with analytics
- Experience using SQL for report writing and data management.
- Knowledge of contact centre systems and process’s
- Excellent critical and analytical thinking skills
Skills
- Analytical skills.
- Problem-solving.
- Professional
- Strong written and verbal communication
- Comfortable in a fast paced, ever-changing environment
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain professional relationships.
- Outcomes orientated.
- Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables
- Able to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- BI Analyst
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
CoActivate is a full service BPO business based in Durban. We have been in business since 2010 but operated under the Likeminds Group banner. In 2018, we rebranded to CoActivate. We offer the full range of BPO services, including Inbound, Outbound, Administration, Sales & Customer Service.