Developer – Back-End at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things.

Collaborate with the front-end development team to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Design and implement scalable, high-performance back-end services and APIs.

Develop, test, deploy, and maintain server-side applications and features.

Ensure the responsiveness, efficiency, and security of applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.

Troubleshoot, debug, and optimise application performance.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure continuous improvement.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field.

Proven experience as a Back-End Developer or similar role.

Strong proficiency in server-side languages such as Java, Python, Node.js, etc.

Experience with database systems (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL).

Familiarity with front-end technologies and integration.

Understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.

Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git).

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent collaboration and communication abilities.

Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Knowledge of containerization (e.g., Docker) and orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes).

Experience with DevOps practices and tools.

Understanding of security best practices in web development.

