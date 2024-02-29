Front End Developer (CPT Hybrid)

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Front End Developer who’s keen on contributing to a high-impact project is sought by a provider of Data-driven solutions with a global operational footprint. Joining a collaborative team, you will help transition businesses to new age technology, and propel the Mining industry forward. Your role will encompass developing and optimizing software solutions that deliver world class solutions to users – seamlessly integrating various systems, creating flexible data models for varied business use cases, optimising calculation engines for Business Intelligence or bolstering a promise of delivering unparalleled operational visibility and informed decision-making to clients. You must have 3+ years’ Software Development experience with proficiency in Angular or React.

Contribute to the design, development, and deployment of Frontend applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define system requirements, design solutions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software.

Collaborate on the continuous improvement of development processes, methodologies, and tools, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

Engage in problem-solving sessions with clients and team members, translating challenges into actionable software solutions.

A Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field would be advantageous.

3+ Years of experience in Software Development.

Proficiency in Front End frameworks such as Angular and React.

Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate complex requirements into robust software solutions.

Experience with Python would be advantageous.

