Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ Group IT Manager based Johannesburg South.
Requirements:
- 10 years in IT Administration/ Networks.
- 3 Years in IT Management.
- Have a Matric.
- A+ / N+ – MS Certificate/Engineer.
- MCITP experience.
- Network Security +.
- Diploma in IT Systems Administration (NQF level 4/5) one.
- Advanced, up-to-date IT knowledge and digitisation.
- Server and networks administration and maintenance.
- Hardware and software solutions (incl. VOIP).
- Business continuity – security, back-ups and recovery.
- SAP and SQL/Databases advantageous.
- Project management.
- Microsoft 365 Suite (incl. Teams, One Drive, SharePoint, etc).
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Responsible to oversee all IT software and hardware/ network and security functions for the company.
- Oversee other IT Administrators, as well as the SAP Consultant.
KPA: User Desktop Support:
- Manage/oversee user helpdesk and single ticketing system.
- Attend to more complex /most important tickets.
- Develop strategies to reduce number of queries/ticket and improve user satisfaction.
- Report on helpdesk and single ticketing system activity and efficiency/effectiveness improvement.
- Oversee and support user training programmes.
KPA: System/Cyber Security:
- Identify IT security risks/threats and develop/implement solutions to manage these risks/threats.
- Prepare, roll-out and monitor IT security policies/protocols – ensure that these meet current IT industry standards and are kept up-to-date and adhered to.
- Ensure that all IT systems, servers, and devices (PCs, laptops, tablets, etc.) have appropriate security (firewalls, antivirus, malware, effective passwords, etc.).
- Regularly test, document and report on the effectiveness of all key security measures to minimise penetration risk.
- Maintain and manage user profiles and passwords for all software and hardware – Create and remove profiles and passwords for new and old users monthly.
- Implementation and adherence to the POPI act – IT requirements.
- Managing security emergencies.
KPA: Server Management and Maintenance:
- Ensure that relevant software/firmware updates are done regularly and completely.
- Ensure that all backups are performed regularly, completely, and successfully and backups are thoroughly tested, and results of tests documented and followed up on/rectified.
- Manage user accounts – regularly review and approve server user access levels.
- Monitor server related problems/issues and ensure appropriate, complete, and timely resolution by service provider.
- Manage, maintain, and improve/optimise the VM environments.
- SQL Database Administration – Ensure optimal “health”, “speed of response”, security and integrity of the databases.
- Monitor and improving the server environment (efficiency/speed) – managing resources (RAM, CPU, HD) utilisation.
- Failover and Disaster Recovery planning, implementation, and testing.
- Managing server emergencies.
KPA: Network Management and Maintenance:
- Manage local and public networks to ensure optimal/cost efficient connectivity, “up-time” and speed.
- Manage and maintain network devices, cabling, and software.
- Design, maintenance and improvement of networks to meet and exceed current industry standards.
- Regular testing of failover systems.
- Managing network emergencies.
KPA: Hardware Management and Maintenance:
- Maintain accurate records of all IT infrastructure and hardware (IT assets register – agreed to accounting records).
- Monitor and report on the ongoing need for replacement and upgrading of IT infrastructure and hardware.
- Manage the ongoing maintenance and repair IT infrastructure and hardware.
- Maintain and regularly review (for quality, price, and service) list of approved IT infrastructure and hardware vendors.
- Support the OpCos in the purchase of IT infrastructure and hardware (liaise with OpCo finance/purchasing functions).
- IT hardware includes personal computers, laptops, UPS, cell phones, tablets, connectivity, telephones, CCTV cameras, etc.
KPA: Software Management and Maintenance:
- Maintain accurate records of all IT software in use throughout the Group (IT assets register – agreed to accounting records).
- Ensure sufficient software licences are available to users and that these are up to date and used in terms of supplier agreements.
- Ensure the most appropriate/up to date version of the software is in use throughout the group.
- Ensure all relevant users are well versed in the particular software product and in optimising its use – coordinate appropriate training where required.
- Ensure that there are sufficient software “super-users” in-house to support normal users and limit the use of consultants.
- Ensure Websites are always maintained and available.
KPA: IT Project Management:
- Lead/manage or coordinate IT projects.
- Research and find IT solution to user problems.
- Determine user requirements.
- Propose /scope IT Projects /solutions to meet user requirements.
- Prioritise and plan IT projects.
- Implement/manage/monitor IT projects (as appropriate).
- Sign off projects (including benefits realisation).
- Determine IT requirements for operational projects – integrate into the Project Team and optimise the use of technology.
KPA: IT Department Management and Administration:
- Preparation and presentation of department reports.
- Reporting to CIO / COO / CEO / GM on activities, projects, initiatives, and emergencies.
- Oversee/support with the management of: IT service providers/suppliers and contracts (adherence to service level agreements), IT User training programmes, IT team staff (including their performance management process), IT department systems.
- Actively monitor and manage IT service providers/suppliers and contracts allocated to you.
- Business process automation and digitisation – For IT, and OpCos – including possible Intranet platform, Cloud/One Drive back-up, archiving processes, etc.
- Develop, implement, and maintain IT policies and SOPs for all key IT department processes.
- Maintain accurate timesheets for all IT staff and monitor/report on productivity.
- Group IT capacity/requirements monitoring, planning, and forecasting.
