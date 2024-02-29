Intel Core Ultra extends AI PCs to the enterprise

Intel has extend the AI PC to commercial customers with the new Intel vPro platform.

The enhanced features of Intel Core Ultra processors with available built-in Intel Arc GPUs, and Intel Core 14th Gen processors will usher in new PC experiences for enterprises, small- and medium-size businesses, the public sector including education, and the edge.

This year, the expansive commercial portfolio will deliver more than 100 notebook, 2-in-1, desktop and entry workstation designs from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung and VAIO.

“The new Intel vPro platform with Intel Core Ultra continues to raise the bar across productivity, security, manageability and stability, to ensure IT organisations manage transitions with confidence,” says David Feng, Intel vice president of client computing group and GM of client segments at Intel

“We are delivering new AI experiences with more than 100 software vendors, Windows 11 and Copilot. 2024 is shaping up to be the best year to refresh your fleet and be AI-ready.”

The new Intel Core Ultra processor delivers leadership performance, enhanced power efficiency and available built-in Intel Arc GPUs. With dedicated AI acceleration capability spread across the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU) and the new neural processing unit (NPU), Intel Core Ultra-powered commercial PCs will support the apps you use every day and unlock an endless new wave of AI experiences.

The new available built-in Intel Arc GPU brings up to twice the graphics performance as the previous generation and advanced features such as AI and ray tracing for modern software needs. This is enhanced further with a new dedicated OEM-enabled Intel Arc Pro workstation graphics driver for enhanced performance optimizations across creative, design and engineering software.

In addition, new Intel Core 14th Gen processors will power a range of desktops and entry-level workstations to extend the commercial portfolio. Intel Core processors feature a performance hybrid architecture to maximize computing headroom for advanced applications and multitasking while Intel Thread Director and Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology manage tasks and clock frequencies for optimal performance, energy efficiency and a great user experience.

The Intel vPro platform ensures a productive, secure, manageable and stable foundation for commercial client compute:

* Productivity: The Intel vPro platform harnesses all the benefits of the latest processors and platform technologies to enhance the productivity of all users. Expect significant gains of up to 47% better office application productivity over a three-year-old PC.

* Security: Enhanced Intel Threat Detection Technology is designed to take advantage of the new NPU to improve the efficiency of anomaly detection and reduce power. The new Intel Silicon Security Engine authenticates system firmware to help safeguard against cyber threats below the operating system (OS).

* Manageability: Intel Device Discovery is a new way for cloud-based tools to receive the information they need to take appropriate actions on a given PC. New Intel Device Health with VMware and Eclypsium help IT organisations gain visibility into fleet patching requirements and deliver end-to-end device management. Intel continues to invest in hardware-based remote management, both for on-premise solutions leveraging endpoint management technology and cloud-native solutions like VMware Workspace ONE.

* Stability: Intel’s Stable IT Program aims to help IT organisations qualify once and deploy with confidence.4 For frictionless OS transitions, Intel vPro validates and ensures Windows 10 and Windows 11 compatibility. Intel’s strong developer program helped deliver 99.7% application compatibility on Windows 11.

An added benefit of the Intel vPro platform is sustainability across the PC product lifecycle. Currently, 94% of Intel vPro devices are EPEAT Silver or better5 and a single use of Intel vPro’s remote repair capabilities saves carbon emissions equal to two years of PC usage, compared to dispatching a technician via truck.

The AI PC will fundamentally change the way organisations use their PCs, unleashing new experiences and levels of productivity for the global workforce. As part of Intel’s AI PC Acceleration Program, more than 300 AI-accelerated features – many of which are purpose-built for commercial collaboration, productivity, content creation and accessibility – will be uniquely optimized to run best on Intel.

Additionally, the professional workstation market has seen a rise in expectations of graphics performance. This new generation of available built-in Intel Arc Pro graphics offers features and independent software vendor (ISV) certifications typically only seen on more expensive discrete graphics cards and brings a new era of responsive and reliable graphics capabilities to the modern workforce.

Ray tracing capabilities help visualise product designs, AI upscales video to 8K, AV1 offers royalty-free and superior image compression and streaming, and ISV-certified drivers provide architectural and product design reliability.

From an OS level, Intel has a long history of collaboration with Microsoft. As the two companies usher in the year of the AI PC, deep co-engineering across hardware and software delivers more productive, creative and secure experiences through Windows 11, Microsoft Teams and Copilot.

“This is a pivotal time in enterprise technology, and we are extremely proud of the deep partnership between Microsoft and Intel,” says James Howell, GM of Windows at Microsoft. “With the combination of Copilot and Intel Core Ultra silicon, we’re bringing improved efficiency, better graphics, and new AI experiences in productivity and creativity at scale with the AI PC.”