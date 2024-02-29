Intern Software Developer at SprintHive

SprintHive is offering the right candidate a great opportunity to join a fast growing South African fintech that enables seamless and innovative end-to-end customer onboarding services that drive conversion rates, prevent fraud, reduce risk and costs. SprintHive provides automated and easy to implement solutions that fully onboard a new customer in under two minutes.

You’ll work in a small, senior team that operates on trust and high collaboration. The team works remotely most of the time and occasionally comes into the office when more direct collaboration is required. Naturally, you’ll be exposed to many aspects of our business from day one. You’ll spend most of your time working on our products and some time on client work. We’ll ensure that you have the tools and support to do great work, but you’ll also have the freedom to try new things and learn.

?This is a 4 month internship.

Apply by sending your CV and academic transcripts

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

